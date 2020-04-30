Dave Grohl ‘beyond humbled’ in heartfelt email to BBC about Live Lounge song

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has thanked all of the artists who took part in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge charity single of the band’s song Times Like These.

Musicians including Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Ellie Goulding, Anne-Marie and Rita Ora lent their voices to the cover of the 2003 track.

Paloma Faith, Rag’n’Bone Man, Sean Paul, Sam Fender and the band Biffy Clyro were also among the more than 20 acts who recorded their contribution to the song from isolation and locations including home studios, bedrooms and bathrooms.

Watch some of the world's biggest music artists collaborate on an extra special #StayHomeLiveLounge cover of @FooFighters' 'Times Like These' from their own homes 🎤💜

The song debuted on BBC Radio 1 last week and the star-studded music video aired during BBC One’s The Big Night In on Thursday.

In an email sent to the BBC to thank everyone involved, Grohl said: “What a crazy few months it’s been for all of us. And what an incredible honour to see and hear my song, Times Like These, transformed by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge Allstars for – well, for times like these. The response has been incredible and I wanted to thank you all for your support.

“When my manager first called and explained the project to me, I literally had to fight back tears – that’s how flattered I was that the BBC would consider one of my songs for such an important cause.

“To all those amazing artists who took the time to learn and sing the words that I scribbled on a bit of hotel stationery nearly 20 years ago – I am beyond humbled. You have no idea.”

Artists taking part in BBC Radio 1’s Stay Home Live Lounge (BBC/PA)

The former Nirvana drummer said he hoped the new version of the song helped to “lift people’s spirits a little, and that the proceeds we’re donating to Comic Relief and Children In Need reach as many people affected by Covid-19 as possible”.

He continued: “Thanks again for giving me the chance to be a part of something so much bigger. I look forward to the day that we’ll all be back in a muddy field again, singing our hearts out together.”

Grohl ended his message by quoting lyrics from the song: “It’s times like these we learn to live again…”

Net profits made from the single in the UK will be split between Comic Relief and BBC Children In Need.

The single will be up against The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights and Captain Tom Moore’s charity song, You’ll Never Walk Alone, in the battle for the top chart position this week.

– The BBC Radio 1 Stay Home Live Lounge cover of Times Like These can be downloaded or streamed here.