Writing inspiration

A FORMER north-east French teacher has used the region as inspiration for his first book.

Jean-Francois Quesnel, 47, worked at Peterhead Academy and Mintlaw Academy as a French assistant.

The new author wanted to recognise some of his favourite spots from the area in his debut book, The Mystery of Queen Victoria’s Diamond Ring Robbery.

Aden Country Park and House play a major part in the story, serving as the inspiration for the fictional Merryton Park and Manor.

Aberdeen University and the Tiger Hill Cafe in Fraserburgh also make cameo appearances.