Willie Miller ‘humbled’ over Aberdeen FC pitch naming

He is widely considered Aberdeen’s greatest ever player – and Willie Miller says he is “humbled” his name will have a permanent place at the club’s new training ground.

After a fan poll with 7,000 participants, the Dons have confirmed one of the six pitches at their £12 million Cormack Park facility will be named after the man some fans call “God”.

This follows news on Thursday another of the pitches will be named after long-time Reds kit man Teddy Scott.

Defender Miller captained Aberdeen for 15 years, making 797 appearances as a player, before serving as manager and director of football.

He was Sir Alex Ferguson’s on-field general during the club’s golden era, lifting the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1983.

The former Scotland international said the club was “spot on” to consult fans, as “they are the club at the end of the day”.

Miller added: “I did a wee bit for Red TV last week once they’d got the outcome of the poll which went out to the fans.

“It was the right route to go down to ask the fans and let them have their say. Aberdeen should get a lot of credit for doing that, instead of deciding in a wee room.

“The club called me and told me. I went out and had a look at the training facilities.

“The important thing is that the facilities are there and I’m delighted and humbled to have one of the pitches named after me.

“It’s an honour. Those pitches can now be used for player development, community stuff and the first team as well.

“It’s quite extensive, the site at Kingsford, and well impressive when you see the changing room, the offices and physio areas et cetera.

“It’s fitting and brings the club right up to date. I’m sure the manager, players and future players will benefit from it.”

The club could not yet tell Miller which pitch will be the one to bear his name.

However, he is not too concerned, adding: “There are six pitches there for use.

“I’m not sure what one they’re going to link my name to, but they all look fabulous and a lot of work has gone into them.”

Evening Express columnist Miller joined Aberdeen full-time in 1971 aged 16 and initially playing as a striker.

He was made skipper under Ally McLeod in 1975 and went on to form a legendary central defensive partnership with Alex McLeish in the 1980s.

Miller won every domestic honour and the European Super Cup in addition to the Cup Winners’ Cup, spending his entire playing career at Pittodrie.

Cormack Park will have an official opening on Thursday, with Miller’s former boss Ferguson set to cut the ribbon at the site.