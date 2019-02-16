Saturday, February 16th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu

Wellbeing plans for university body

by Reporter
16/02/2019, 8:14 am
Pictured are from left, Liz Hancock, Filippo Antoniazzi and Adam James Johnston who are part of the "Speak Up - Speak Out" campaign at Robert Gordon University, Garthdee, Aberdeen. Feature on the importance of supporting the physical and mental wellbeing of students, both personally and academically, and demonstrating some of the initiatives and activities the university has in place such as Speak Up Speak Out (tackling gender based violence), the Mental Health Agreement (ensures that anyone experiencing mental ill-health can feel able to continue their studies without facing any stigma or discrimination), and the academic development of resilience and mindfulness in teaching. A lot of the support services are developed in partnership with students so it would be great to get a student perspective across too. Picture by DARRELL BENNS Pictured on 14/02/2019
Pictured are from left, Liz Hancock, Filippo Antoniazzi and Adam James Johnston who are part of the "Speak Up - Speak Out" campaign at Robert Gordon University, Garthdee, Aberdeen. Feature on the importance of supporting the physical and mental wellbeing of students, both personally and academically, and demonstrating some of the initiatives and activities the university has in place such as Speak Up Speak Out (tackling gender based violence), the Mental Health Agreement (ensures that anyone experiencing mental ill-health can feel able to continue their studies without facing any stigma or discrimination), and the academic development of resilience and mindfulness in teaching. A lot of the support services are developed in partnership with students so it would be great to get a student perspective across too. Picture by DARRELL BENNS Pictured on 14/02/2019
Send us a story

Staff and students at a university have vowed to take action to make their campus a safe and welcoming community in response to a rising tide of students struggling with their mental health.

New ventures are planned for September, the beginning of Robert Gordon University’s new academic year, with peer support groups, online information hubs and increased staff training all to be implemented.

Bosses also plan to build on the Mental Health Agreement, which ensures that anyone experiencing mental ill health can feel able to continue their studies without stigma or discrimination.

Both projects were created in tandem between staff, students and professionals.

Filippo Antoniazzi, RGU’s director of student life, said: “Hiring an adequate number of counsellors is important, but we want to help people before they reach that crisis level. We’ve been teaching staff to spot the signs of poor mental health in their students, and hope to prevent students reaching breaking point.”

Mr Antoniazzi said RGU will soon launch a service called Silvercloud to deliver online therapeutic and psycho-education programmes.

It is hoped that the new service, which could be used anonymously, would be beneficial to male students in need of initial signposting to support.

Breaking

    Cancel