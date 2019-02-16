Wellbeing plans for university body

Staff and students at a university have vowed to take action to make their campus a safe and welcoming community in response to a rising tide of students struggling with their mental health.

New ventures are planned for September, the beginning of Robert Gordon University’s new academic year, with peer support groups, online information hubs and increased staff training all to be implemented.

Bosses also plan to build on the Mental Health Agreement, which ensures that anyone experiencing mental ill health can feel able to continue their studies without stigma or discrimination.

Both projects were created in tandem between staff, students and professionals.

Filippo Antoniazzi, RGU’s director of student life, said: “Hiring an adequate number of counsellors is important, but we want to help people before they reach that crisis level. We’ve been teaching staff to spot the signs of poor mental health in their students, and hope to prevent students reaching breaking point.”

Mr Antoniazzi said RGU will soon launch a service called Silvercloud to deliver online therapeutic and psycho-education programmes.

It is hoped that the new service, which could be used anonymously, would be beneficial to male students in need of initial signposting to support.