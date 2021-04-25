Waitress serves up to a tasty treat of talent for musicals fans in Aberdeen

Waitress will serve up some top talent in leading roles when the hit musical arrives in Aberdeen.

Busted’s Matt Willis and X Factor alumni-turned-West-End-star Lucie Jones have been announced for the cast when the show arrives at His Majesty’s Theatre in November.

Matt has forged a strong stage career appearing in A Christmas Carol and Wicked and will star in the production as Dr Pomatter.

Lucie, who plays Jenna, rose to prominence competing on the X Factor and has since gone on to appear in Legally Blonde and Les Miserables.

Emmerdale’s Sandra Marvin and Casualty’s Evelyn Hoskins complete the stellar line-up as Becky and Dawn for the show, which will arrive on Tuesday November 23 for a one-week run.

Ben Torrie, Aberdeen Performing Arts’ director of programming and creative projects, said: “It is so pleasing for us to be able to bring another strong cast to Aberdeen. Lucie and Matt have both appeared at His Majesty’s Theatre before and proved a big hit.

“Waitress is already such a popular musical, we are sure this news will make it even more exciting for our audiences.”

With music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, Waitress tells the story of an expert pie-maker Jenna, who dreams of finding happiness when a new doctor arrives in town. As life gets complicated, she relies on the friendship and support of Becky and Dawn.

It won critical praise and standing ovations from audiences during its runs on the West End and Broadway.

Tickets are available now from

aberdeenperformingarts.com