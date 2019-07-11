Volunteers creating new train platform

A LONG-TERM plan to renovate part of a historic north-east railway line is proceeding full steam ahead with the installation of a new platform.

The Royal Deeside Railway Preservation Society has completed the scenic West Lodge platform, around a mile from the base at the Milton of Crathes station.

Running a passenger train on the line from Milton of Crathes to the West Lodge is the eventual goal of the project.

The new platform has been built entirely by volunteers from the society using a number of 20ft half-height containers laid end to end, with timber decking and fencing, and access ramps, steps and lighting.

Volunteers will now work on bringing the track up to a higher standard.

Initially, engineering trains will have to be run but it is hoped all the relevant permission can be secured to allow for passenger trains.

Already popular with tourists, it is hoped the station’s appeal can be extended further, with passengers one day able to ride along on a steam train in the style of their Victorian forebears who used the Deeside railway in its heyday.

Banchory and Mid-Deeside councillor Anne Ross warmly welcomed the progress of the new platform and highlighted a boost in visitors from the project.

She said: “This is a fantastic achievement from a committed and dedicated group of volunteers who by their efforts are drawing more tourists into the area.”