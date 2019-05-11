Vintage tractor sale to prove big pull for buyers

A RETIRED mechanic who once owned Scotland’s largest assortment of vintage tractors will auction off the last of his collection.

Davie Reid spent about 30 years amassing the machines on his land at Newmachar in Aberdeenshire and had to build four warehouses to accommodate them all.

The 80-year-old had 160 tractors, but sold some last year and will offload his final vehicles.

The previous auction attracted enthusiasts from Thurso to Cornwall, and an even greater turnout is expected on Sunday as it will be the last chance for people to admire the remaining 60 all at the same time.

Mr Reid developed an interest in the machines while working on a farm as a youngster.

Since then he has built up his collection, once covering more than 2,000 miles to bring back a tractor from Germany.

But he said the time had come to “let other people enjoy them”.

Mr Reid added: “I want other people to get the same enjoyment as I have from being able to work with them.

“It gives you something to do and you can take them to shows.”

The auction will take place on Sunday at 10am at Gardiner’s Croft, Newmachar, and there will be a viewing today from noon to 6pm.