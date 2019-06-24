North-east rape victim speaks of ordeal

A teenage victim of a serial rapist has spoken of her ordeal and urged anyone who has been through a similar experience to seek help and support.

The 18-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told how she froze with terror as Kyle Park pinned her against a wall and sexually assaulted her.

Park, 18, was detained for six years after raping four victims and attacking a fifth with a razor blade.

The teenager said she met Park when she was 16, coming home from a birthday party.

The two went back to Park’s parents’ home and were watching a movie when he launched his attack.

She says the ordeal has left its mark on her.

“I had to leave secondary school the same year, so I couldn’t get the grades I needed for university.

“I became really depressed and started to not trust anyone I met, especially men. I couldn’t let my dad or brothers touch me because I was afraid.”

Eventually she found the courage to tell her mum about the rape.

“She knew something was not right so we talked it through,” she said.

“She was there for me throughout the case and it really helped.”

She added: “I was scared that if it fell through, he would come after me. It was the worst time of my life. I couldn’t leave my house.”

But she added: “I’m proud I have managed to fight for justice and I believe that others that have been through this sort of case should go to organisations for support.

“I did that and they helped me through the legal side of the case.

“All I want to do now is show him that he has no hold over me and that motivates me to do well and become successful.”

The teenager is the second victim of Park’s to speak out.

Last week a 17-year-old girl told how Park “laughed like a psychopath” as he sliced an inch-long cut into her wrist after she refused to harm herself.

Park was already serving a 27-month sentence for sexually assaulting another girl when he appeared in the High Court in Edinburgh accused of his latest crimes.

Lady Wise ordered him to be kept under supervision for a further four years.