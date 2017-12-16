Unions to meet minister in bid to keep Super Pumas grounded

Offshore unions will meet Scotland’s Transport Minister next week as part of their campaign to keep Super Puma helicopters grounded.

A delegation from the Offshore Co-ordinating Group will meet Humza Yousaf on Tuesday at Holyrood.

Union officials claim North Sea workers have “lost all confidence” in Airbus-made Super Pumas.

And they are adamant that the aircraft should not return to commercial operations.

Super Pumas have not been used for flying workers offshore in the North Sea since one of the aircraft crashed in Norway in April 2016, killing 13 people, including Iain Stuart from Laurencekirk.

Aviation authorities in the UK and Norway lifted a flight ban on Super Pumas in July, though the aircraft cannot return to action until certain modifications have been made.

The decision was criticised by trade unionists, who said Super Pumas should remain grounded until a root cause of last year’s crash has been identified.

A recent survey by Airbus found that 62% of respondents would be unlikely to fly in a Super Puma ever again, given the choice.

In October, several MSPs backed calls from unions for a public inquiry into North Sea helicopter safety at a cross-party debate in Holyrood.

Mr Yousaf said at the time he was prepared to meet those who want an inquiry.

But Mr Yousaf said the lifting of flight restrictions was a matter for aviation regulators, not the Scottish Government.

An Airbus spokesman said: “Airbus Helicopters understands the importance of restoring confidence in the aircraft ahead of any return to service. We are now at the beginning of a process of informing the workforce and wider community of the updates to the aircraft.”

Two other crashes, one in 2009 off Peterhead and one off Shetland in 2013, killed a total of 20 people.