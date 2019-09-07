Council claims under-threat Aberdeen bus service has been saved

An under-threat bus service has been saved, Aberdeen City Council has claimed.

First Aberdeen is considering changing 10 routes – including axing some in part or totally – as of October 27.

More than 1,500 people wrote to the firm with their views and councillors voiced their concerns.

Now, a senior council transport officer has written to councillors.

The letter said: “First is now providing amended proposals in response to this feedback.

“The full timetables now will be assessed before final comments are provided to First.”

One of the most unpopular suggestions was axing the 8 and 8A services between Dubford and the city centre via Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Danestone, Tillydrone and Aberdeen University.

The letter said: “It is no longer proposed for withdrawal, with services to be maintained on a largely hourly frequency.

“There will be two instances of a two-hour gap between services from Dubford to ARI and one instance of a three-hour gap between services from ARI to Dubford during the afternoon off-peak, but peak-time services are proposed to be largely maintained at their existing level.”

Related to service 3 and 3A, which runs from Mastrick to Cove, the letter said: “Following concerns that the parts of Cove were proposed to have evening services withdrawn, First proposes to extend the operating times of the services to the area, which will provide an evening service from Monday to Saturday.

“The service 3 will serve Loirston Road and Cove Road and the service 3A will serve Loirston Road and Earns Heugh Road before both services will depart Cove on the 3A route via Cove Road and Charleston Road and serving the remainder of the route to Mastrick via the city centre and ARI.

“Both services will operate to an hourly frequency in Cove providing a half-hourly service on the common sections of the route.

“First have advised it will not be possible to provide this service on Sundays and bank holidays.”

According to the letter, another route First changed its proposals for was the 18 service between Charleston and Danestone.

It said: “Following concerns off-peak links were proposed for withdrawal between Charleston and Kincorth, First proposes to maintain an hourly service from Monday to Friday between these areas on the 18 route.

“This represents a reduction from the existing 20-minute frequency but will maintain a link allowing passengers to access shared services between the areas.

“It is also proposed an additional hourly service on the 18 route will be renumbered as the service 18A and will be extended from Redmoss to terminate at Lidl on Wellington Road, providing passengers travelling from Kincorth with a more convenient and direct route to a supermarket than is available on existing services.”

First’s operations director David Phillips said the firm was still considering consultation responses.