Trip to the Lion King

Families with children having treatment for serious illnesses at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital have been treated to a night away to see hit stage show the Lion King.

The Archie Foundation took the children from the north and north-east to Edinburgh for the show.

Donated rooms meant the families could travel to the capital without the stress of getting home after the show ended.

Ullapool mum Caroline Mason said the trip had been “perfect”, with her family getting the chance to get away with seven-year-old son Daniel, who has Hodgkin lymphona.

She said: “Daniel had some chemotherapy in Aberdeen the night before this trip, so it made treatment easier knowing we had this to look forward to.”