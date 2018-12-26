The perfect gift – meet the north-east’s Christmas babies

The best possible Christmas presents arrived early yesterday morning at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital as two families welcomed new babies into the world

Coleen and Greig Pirie welcomed their baby girl into the world eight weeks early. Lexi Rose was the first Christmas baby in the north-east.

Her parents, from Inverurie, were not expecting her for two months but their plans were up-ended on Christmas Eve when they were sent to Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

Mrs Pirie, 30, said: “At first I just thought I had stomach cramps, and I had a midwife appointment in the morning anyway.

“But she said I needed to go to the hospital and I ended up in here.”

As the contractions began to slow down, Mrs Pirie sent her husband home to get ready for Christmas – only for him to come rushing back at 2.30am with the birth of their first child imminent.

“I think it was more scary for Greig than for me,” she joked.

Lexi Rose Pirie was born at 5.46am yesterday morning, weighing 4lb 1.75oz, and mum could not have been happier.

Mrs Pirie said: “Lexi Rose was a name we both liked the whole way through, and it was between two names.

“But as soon as we said the name she opened her eyes. We’d been calling her that for the last three months but we wanted to decide when we saw her.”

Dad Greig, 39, agreed and said: “She’s perfect.”

Just hours later another couple welcomed their bundle of joy.

Dylan, who had been due on December 16, was born at 8.57am to first-time parents Kirsty and John Mackenzie.

Cosied up under a little elf hat, the 7lb 10.75oz boy could not have looked more perfect in the arms of his delighted mum.

Elsewhere one baby joined in the festive spirit just hours after being born – by posing in a Rudolph outfit.

Efah was born at 1.09am to parents Sana and Furquan Ahmad from Dalkeith.

The 6lb 10oz arrival got dressed up in a reindeer onesie as her parents donned Santa hats at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.