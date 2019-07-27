Garden party in the sun marks opening of community space in Aberdeen

Residents from a sheltered housing complex in Aberdeen have celebrated the opening of their new community space.

Brimmond Court in Torry has been revamped, with new benches and bushes being added to the area outside the tower block by workers from Dragados, the company behind the harbour redevelopment.

More than 30 residents gathered to mark the occasion with a garden party.

Isabell Corbett, secretary of the Brimmond Court Tenants’ Association, said: “It went really, really well and the whole place was decorated with bunting.

“We have wanted something like this for such a long time and the residents just love it.”