Boss speaks of pride as Aberdeen sports organisation enjoys successful year

An Aberdeen sports charity is celebrating a year of success.

Sport Aberdeen is the largest provider of fitness and active venues in the north-east.

All its profits are fed back into the communities, projects and people that it serves.

The charity won a series of awards this year, including the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service and the Leisure Capital Project of the Year Award for their Get Active @ Sheddocksley initiative.

Alistair Robertson, Sport Aberdeen’s managing director, said he was looking forward to next year.

He said: “It fills me with a great sense of pride to be a part of such an exceptional charity, and one that has proven it is making a positive difference to the lives of people in the north-east through the hard work that is carried out day after day.

“It has been a record-breaking year in terms of award successes.”