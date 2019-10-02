Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour announces judging line-up at Aberdeen show

The judging line-up for The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour, which is set for Aberdeen’s P&J Live, has been announced.

TV judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood (who directs the live show for the 10th year) and Bruno Tonioli will be joined by winner of last year’s show Stacey Dooley, who is hosting next year’s tour.

Strictly’s Head Judge Shirley Ballas said: “I had such a wonderful time this year on my first Strictly tour, so I’m really looking forward to doing it again in 2020. The fans at the arena shows were absolutely amazing – I can’t wait to get the show on the road next January.”

The dancers will arrive at Aberdeen’s new entertainment venue P&J Live on January 21 and 22.

P&J Live audiences are being promised an evening of dance entertainment filled with colour, excitement and humour during the three shows.

Dance routines including the quickstep, jive, paso dobles, rumbas, foxtrots and salsa will be on show.

