Aberdeen street to be filled with art as part of NuArt inspired project

Three Aberdeen artists have been recruited to breathe new new life into Torry’s main thoroughfare.

Inspired by the NuArt Festival, which was held in the city centre in April, the VictoriArt Road project will involve the installation of art throughout the street.

This summer, artists from across the North-east were invited to submit ideas for the scheme, with three selected to take part.

Stuart Allan previously participated in the Painted Doors and Friends of Anchor 20for20 projects and has also painted a giant mural at craft beer giant BrewDog’s base in Ohio.

He will be joined by Justin Lawrie and an artist known only as Ugly People, who wants to create an art trail the length of the street, with stickers as a reward.

Work on the project will begin in November.

Karen Cardno, volunteer development worker for the VictoriArt Road Collective, said: “We wanted to recruit people who were invested in the project and genuinely passionate about encouraging civic engagement and creating a lasting movement in Torry.”