Second chance for Inverurie Locos

Inverurie Locos boss Neil Cooper is hoping to guide them into the second round of the Scottish Cup for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

The Railwaymen are at home to Wick Academy tomorrow in the round one tomorrow.

Cooper said: “It’s a record that is not good enough. As a group, players and management, we’re the ones that can put it right.

“It should hurt the players that it’s happened and we need to go and rectify that and start getting through.

“We play against Wick in the league and we’re aware of their capabilities.

“They’re a big strong side who can beat most teams in the league, but they know we’re a good side as well.

“We’re at home which is good and we need to make that advantage count. Last week we lost 2-0 to Rothes and they’re a good side and similar to Wick.

“If you don’t use the ball well enough then they can punish you. Hopefully we can get back on the rails in the cup.”