Scott Begbie: Litter louts have not cleaned up their act

Remember at the start of lockdown there was much talk of how we could come out of this as better people?

You know, more appreciative of the things around us, like pleasant green spaces, more respectful of other people, more caring.

Some folk didn’t get the memo.

Especially not the wretched fools who decided they would use the easing of restrictions for a get-together in Stonehaven’s Mineralwell Park.

For the past 10 weeks this has been a pristine open space. I know, I’ve been running through it often.

Now, some muppets think it’s fine to hang out there with disposable barbecues, bottles of beer, bags of food – then just walk away and leave all their rubbish. Not only that, the tables have been ruined by these halfwits putting red-hot barbecue trays on them.

The park wasn’t the only spot besmirched. The town’s harbour and even quiet coastal spots were used as rubbish dumps.

How sad that even after a life-changing event some people learn nothing.