School parking fears

RESIDENts near a north-east school have told of fears that it is “only a matter of time” before an accident happens due to congestion caused by parents.

Police and Aberdeenshire Council have made strides to relieve the issue at Newtonhill Primary School, but residents are still frustrated.

Numerous allegations have been made of inappropriate parking, with some vehicles left on pavements.

North Kincardine councillor Ian Mollison said it was common to see cars “abandoned in front of driveways, on zig-zag lines and at corners”.

He said: “I can understand the frustration of residents trying to get in or out of their homes, and the safety concerns they have over vehicles parked on both sides of the road.

“It can make it a real challenge for other traffic to get past.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman confirmed that the head teacher had written to parents this week “to remind them to be mindful when parking near the school”.

Sergeant Kirsty Welsh said: “We are aware of the concerns in relation to irresponsible and unsafe parking around Newtonhill Primary School.

“High-visibility patrols have been carried out and will continue. Enforcement action will be taken where necessary.”