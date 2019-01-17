School day event to be held

A CONFERENCE highlighting the costs underprivileged families can face sending their child to school is to be held.

The organisers aim to raise awareness of the detrimental effect an ordinary day at school can have on children whose families are struggling financially.

It is the first time an event of this kind will be held in Elgin, with Moray Council and local school representatives invited along to find out more about the issue and detail what steps may have been taken to help mitigate the problem.

The Cost of a School Day conference is being run by the Fairer Moray Forum in partnership with the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) in Scotland and Poverty Alliance.

The conference will be held at Elgin High School on February 26, from 10am until 3.30pm, and is free to attend, although tickets need to be printed from www.eventbrite.com.