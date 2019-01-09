Safety fears over road signs

Concerns have been raised about road safety as drivers labelled Aberdeen bypass signs “confusing”.

Place names – which were formerly covered with black tape – are reportedly reflecting a glare at drivers in the hours of darkness. A number of small temporary signs also remain in place, with some motorists claiming their lack of visibility has led to drivers making last-second manoeuvres.

Businesses, motorists and politicians have called for Transport Scotland to improve the signs.

Tauqeer Malik, who represents Lower Deeside, recently hit out at the lack of signs leading to Peterculter, saying the roads were “confusing” for people new to the area.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said there was “a mix of roads which require signage their signs to be updated” and that this would be done “as quickly, and as safely, as possible”.