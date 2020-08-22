Road shut after lorry load collides with car on A92 near north-east village

Emergency services are in attendance after a lorry’s load collided with a car on the A92.

The incident happened just after noon near St Cyrus.

The road has been shut in both directions between St Cyrus and Montrose.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.20pm on Saturday, August 22, officers were called to the A92 near St Cyrus, after a lorry’s load collided with a car.

“Emergency services are at the scene and the road is currently closed.”

There are currently no details on injuries.

Stagecoach’s X7 service has been delayed as result.