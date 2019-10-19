Residents tell of shock after lightning strikes hit north-east

Residents have told of their shock after lighting strikes hit the north-east – causing the temporary shut down of a major North Sea pipeline.

The Forties Pipeline System (FPS) was shut down after a power surge at Cruden Bay, which operator Ineos said was caused by the lightning strike.

Nearby residents were awakened by the thunder and lighting, which continued for an hour, and left around 800 homes in the area without power.

Harry Butler, of Newburgh, said: “I woke because the noise was so loud. After hearing the roar, I thought something had happened or that someone was smashing the door in.

“Then there was a huge flash of lightning, and thunder shook my whole house – it kept rumbling for an hour until about four in the morning.”

Mr Butler added: “I’ve seen and heard thunder many times, but never anything that loud or that bright – it felt like it was right over my bed.”

One commentator said that the noise had made him “jump out of his skin”.

While another said: “Lightning was bright on the A90 at Blackdog around 3.30am, we thought it was an explosion.”

A spokesman for operator Ineos FPS said: “We can confirm a lightning strike in the Cruden Bay area, in the early hours yesterday, caused a power surge followed by loss of power to Cruden Bay.”

“All safety systems responded accordingly and a full FPS system shutdown occurred, following standard safety precautions.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The pipeline was reopened at 1.30pm and the system has since been restarted.

A lightning strike also caused a power cut, which left more than 800 north-east properties without power. The Scottish and Southern Electricity Network (SSEN) has apologised to residents following the fault at 3.30am yesterday.

A spokeswoman from SSEN said: “We’d like to apologise to our customers in Hatton, Cruden Bay and surrounding areas for any inconvenience caused as our engineers worked to restore power as quickly as possible.”

Engineers restored power to properties shortly after 6.30am yesterday.