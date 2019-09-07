Youngsters take trip to Aberdeen oil conference to learn about industry

A record number of secondary school pupils from across the north-east visited the SPE Offshore Europe event.

A total of 160 youngsters took part in OPITO’s Energise Your Future (EYF) initiative at P&J Live yesterday.

Organisations from across the energy sector gave demonstrations and set interactive challenges to help inspire the next generation.

The focus was on the use of technology and the variety of new roles and skills that will be required over the next 15 years.

Pupils competed on a directional drilling simulator, part of the Glasgow Science Centre’s Powering the Future on Tour exhibit, controlling the drilling speed and pressure while navigating through various rock formations.

More than 38,000 people visited Offshore Europe in Aberdeen this week, an increase of 3,000 on the 2017 event. Delegates travelled from 119 countries.

Organisers hailed the “noticeable positive energy” at this year’s event as the industry emerges from the downturn.