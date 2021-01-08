Readers’ Letters: Football should be locked down

The Prime Minister and the first ministers of the devolved nations all agreed to total lockdown.

No visiting other homes and no going out except for food, work (if you can’t work from home) or for care purposes.

Only food shops or shops providing essential services. No gyms, hairdressing, nail bars and all other similar businesses.

One person can meet another outside. Kids cannot attend school or play games together, but here is the rub.

Football and rugby fixtures can go ahead. Grown men, who have been cautioned about breaking the rules, go out, chase a ball up and down the park for 80/90 minutes in close contact for most of the time, finish the game and go home and mix with their family.

Knowing what they have done in the past, what are the Gang of Four thinking?

Don McKay

Prioritise all key workers

Re the letter suggesting teachers and all staff who work in schools be given priority for the coronavirus vaccine.

All key workers should be prioritised as they cannot ‘stay safe at home’.

Supermarket staff are probably more at risk than teachers.

Then get those who can do so to stay at home to minimise their own risk.

S Docherty.

Dubai jaunt rubs it in

It’s incredible that football is still allowed to operate when the rest of us are back in lockdown and ‘non-essential’ businesses are closed.

The fact that Celtic got special permission (not a shock, really) to fly off to Dubai as well really rubs the salt in.

M George.

Yet another nightmare

Re stationery chain Paperchase on the brink of collapsing into administration.

Oh no, not another shop. It is a complete and utter nightmare. I’m worried about people’s jobs and businesses.

The way it is going, soon there will be no more shops in town.

The quicker the vaccine takes place, the more likely we’ll get back to some kind of normality.

I hope the vaccination programme is more organised then it was when the flu jab was rolled out before Christmas.

Ag.

Prove it, Ash

Re defender Ash Taylor saying the Dons can halt the league juggernaut of runaway Premiership leaders Rangers.

It’s good to see players have belief, just need to get out there and prove it on the pitch.

CF.