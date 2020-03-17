‘Rats of the sky’ will live on to fight another day

Aberdeenshire Council has run out of money to combat the “rats of the sky” in a north-east town.

Over the years, Stonehaven has explored a variety of methods to challenge its population of pesky herring gulls.

Nests have been removed, hawks deployed and buildings made “gull-proof” to fend them off.

The birds have a habit of stealing food from the hands of unsuspecting people walking through the coastal town and soon they will begin nesting and laying eggs once again.

In previous years, the Stonehaven Town Centre Improvement Group (STIG) – a collaboration between Aberdeenshire Council and community groups – has contracted specialists to remove nests and eggs during the mating season.

That, however, had only been made possible thanks to the financial support of property owners.

Now it has emerged the council no longer has the budget for the work and has said it is “extremely unlikely” the town’s gull egg and nest removal plan will go ahead this year.

A spokesman said: “I can confirm it is extremely unlikely the gull egg and nest removal programme in Stonehaven will go ahead this year due to the lack of residents and businesses signing up to the scheme.”

Chairman of the Stonehaven Community Council, Raymond Christie, described the gulls as a “huge problem” for the town – and in particular the town’s ice cream shops and chippers.

He said: “Council officers tried to get money from residents and local businesses but the take-up this year has been less than in 2019.”