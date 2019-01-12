Prisoner attacked inmate at superjail

A PRISONER who slashed another inmate as he sought a jail transfer could face a life sentence.

Matthew Morrison scarred his victim after attacking him with a homemade weapon at HMP Grampian, Peterhead, on April 18 last year.

Morrison, 29, wounded his victim on the cheek, the back of the head and leg before trying to flush the handle and razor blade implement down a cell toilet.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard Morrison arrived at the prison from HMP Barlinnie and wanted to return there.

He was caught on CCTV going into a pantry area of the jail with his victim before he left and went to a cell where the weapon was recovered.

He was convicted of assaulting him by punching him on the body and striking him on the head and body with a sharp, bladed instrument to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

He was also found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Morrison denied the offences, saying he acted in self defence.

After he was convicted, advocate depute Mark McGuire made a motion for a risk assessment order to be made because of Morrison’s criminal record which can lead to an Order for Lifelong Restriction.