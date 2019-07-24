Popular north-east beach bridge shuts over safety fears

A footbridge at a popular north-east beach has been shut this afternoon due to safety fears.

Moray Council has closed the Lossiemouth East Beach bridge as it has been “deemed to be unsafe for continued use”.

The bridge links the town with the east beach and spans across the River Lossie.

Walkers were allowed to use the crossing to get back to the town if they had used it during the afternoon.

A Moray Council spokesperson said: “The nice weather this week has understandably led to more people visiting the East Beach.

“Unfortunately, the sheer volume of people crossing the bridge has led to deterioration significant enough to warrant closure of the bridge in the interests of public safety.

“While the bridge is not the property of Moray Council we have a responsibility to keep the public safe around such structures.”

A survey, commissioned by the Lossiemouth Community Trust in 2017, found the bridge was “generally structurally sound” but advised “significant works will need to be carried out to ensure this remains the case”

The spokesperson added: “The East Beach is still accessible via Kingston but members of the public should be aware that there will be no through path via the footbridge on or off the beach.”