Police urging Mad Friday revellers to be on their best behaviour

Revellers enjoying Mad Friday celebrations have been urged to behave responsibly by police.

The Aberdeen festive party season reaches its peak tomorrow night, traditionally the busiest night of the year.

Additional police will be on patrol throughout the city centre this weekend.

City centre Inspector Simon Reid said: “We welcome the many visitors coming to the city centre to take advantage of the fantastic range of festive activities on offer this and next weekend.

“With Aberdeen Football Club playing Hibs at Pittodrie on Saturday and many out to continue their Christmas shopping we expect that road networks will be busy and encourage people to use public transport.

“As well as ensuring people get home safely we will also be on the lookout for those who may be intent on causing disorder who we will deal with robustly.

“We work closely with licensed premises including pubs, clubs and hotels to and will support them to manage such behaviour and keep people safe.

“Finally, the weather is bitterly cold at the moment so do remember to wrap up warm and plan on how you are getting home at the end of the night in advance and make sure your phone is fully charged.”