Poland exhibition for snapper

A PHOTOGRAPHER has discovered her grandfather is widely hailed as a resistance hero in Poland.

The Polish military have asked Jennie Milne, from Inverallochy, to travel to the country’s capital for the special show on Stanislaw Lis in September. She will be exhibiting pictures of her grandfather Janusz Ral.

Mrs Milne only took up photography five years ago but has focused on the Jewish and Polish communities in the north-east.

She was helped in her quest to find more information about her grandfather, the son of Polish parents who has lived in Fraserburgh for many years.

A eulogy published after his death in 1967 revealed to Mrs Milne he spent his life fighting for his country’s freedom – first from German and, later, Soviet oppression. He fought during the 1939 invasion and then tried to help with the defence of France a year later.

Mrs Milne, whose work currently features in an exhibition at the Fraserburgh Heritage Centre, said: “I was asked by the general of the Warsaw garrison to put something together on his military career.

“Having this opportunity to tell his story through pictures is a big honour.”