PM visits north-east to reveal £51.4m funding boost

The Prime Minister visited a farm in the north-east on a trip to Scotland to announce extra funding to be made available for farmers.

Boris Johnson revealed that Scottish farmers will receive an extra £51.4 million over the next two years as part of plans to ensure future funding was “fairly allocated” across the UK.

During his visit yesterday, Mr Johnson was given an opportunity to steer a prize bull at Darnford Farm near Banchory.

He declined to rule out resigning if he fails to deliver Brexit on the current deadline.

He said: “That is not a hypothesis I’m willing to contemplate.

“I want us to get this thing done.”

He was also scheduled to make the traditional prime ministerial trip to the Queen’s Balmoral estate yesterday, but the visit will be shorter than expected due to the ongoing political turmoil in Westminster.

Boris Johnson’s demand for a general election on his own terms became increasingly far-fetched when opposition leaders agreed not to vote with the Prime Minister during his fresh bid.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn spoke with the leaders of the main opposition parties yesterday to discuss their resistance to holding a vote before the prospect of a no-deal Brexit on October 31 is eliminated.

Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the SNPs and Plaid Cymru are all understood to be planning on voting against or abstaining from the Fixed-Term Parliament Act when it returns to the Commons on Monday.

Opposition leaders including the Lib Dems’ Jo Swinson, the SNP’s Ian Blackford and Plaid Cymru’s Liz Saville Roberts discussed tactics yesterday as Mr Johnson returned to the campaign trail of the election he is yet to successfully trigger in order to speed up the Brexit process.

SNP Westminster leader Mr Blackford said he was “desperate for an election”, but it could not be until an extension to Article 50 was secured.

Mr Johnson was expected to return to London today after staying at Balmoral Castle last night.

His girlfriend Carrie Symonds was expected to accompany him on the Balmoral trip.