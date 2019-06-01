Pleasant atmosphere at Aberdeen support hub

Inspectors found there was a positive atmosphere with pleasant and cheerful interactions at an Aberdeen housing support centre.

The Care Inspectorate watchdog visited George Street Project in Aberdeen on May 10 and have now published their report.

The centre helps people with complex mental illnesses to live independently.

Inspectors rated it “very good” for care, support, management and leadership – the second best of six possible ratings.

“There was a positive atmosphere and we saw many pleasant and cheerful interactions between staff and the people they were supporting,” said the report.

It added: “Observations of staff practice demonstrated they knew the supported people well.

“Staff took time to make sure that they understood the supported people.

“This meant that this contributed to consistency of care.”

One service user told inspectors: “I feel settled here now.

“Staff are there for me and provide a lot of emotional support.”

Another told them: “Being supported by this service has helped me gain structure in my life, make plans for the future and feel well again.”

Inspectors praised staff for looking after service users’ physical health, as well as their mental health.

The report said: “There was evidence of people being supported to attend appointments.

“Staff had encouraged supported people to get involved in a walking group by arranging for a therapy dog to join their walk.

“Staff individually had excellent knowledge and experience within mental health.

“This meant collectively the team together offered very good support.”