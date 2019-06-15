Plea to scrap planning

Planners are backing a construction firm’s bid to drop one of the conditions for its 400 property development in an Aberdeenshire town.

The Bancon Homes development for the Lochside of Leys masterplan at Hill of Banchory was originally approved earlier this year.

It is made up of 390 properties which will be built on three sites at either side of the Loch of Leys nature site and in the Upper Lochton area, off Raemoir Road and includes a new road between Raemoir Road and North Deeside Road, shops and a park.

It was given the go-ahead by council bosses in March, but the developer now wants to change one of the conditions.

Bancon Homes was asked to build a roundabout on Raemoir Road before construction began but they have asked for this to take place once some of the houses are already built.