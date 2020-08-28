Show Links

Paw Prints pictures 351-400

by Callum Main
28/08/2020, 1:38 pm Updated: 28/08/2020, 3:15 pm
Post Thumbnail

We’ve had an amazing amount of entries for this year’s Paw Prints competition.

We’ve been running picture supplements in paper all week, but we thought we’d give you a second chance to see the furry contenders online.

Below we feature the eighth set of pets all in with a chance of winning this year’s competition.

There will be a winner from each of our three categories – most voted for dog, most voted for cat and most voted for best of the rest.

If you’d like to vote for your favourite pet, pick up a copy of the Evening Express

351 - Minnie (Cat)
352 - Maisie (Dog)
353 - Toby (Dog)
354 - Cookie (Guinea Pig)
355 - Eevee (Cacat)
356 - Dexter (Dog)
357 - Daisy (Dog)
358 - Biff (Winter White Dwarf Hamster)
359 - Bella (Dog)
360 - Millie (Cat)
361 - Buddy (Cat)
362 - Minnie (Dog)
363 - Angus (Dog)
364 - Bailey (Dog)
365 - Buddy (Dog)
366 -Daisy Duguid (Dog)
367 - D'Arcy (Cat)
368 - Diego (Cat)
369 - Brody (Dog)
370 - Otis (Cat)
371 - Sam (Dog)
372 - Nala (Cat)
373 - Lexi (Cat)
374 - Angus Donaldson (Dog)
375 - Bandit & Blondie (Ferrets)
376 - Louie (Dog)
377 - Tara (Dog)
378 - Laila (Dog)
379 - Beryl (Cat)
380 - Bailey Lennox (Dog)
381 - Bluebell (Cat)
382 - Scooby (Dog)
383 - Ruffles (Cat)
384 - Ragnar (Cat)
385 - Charlie (Dog)
386 - Lexi (Dog)
387 - Pixie (Cat)
388 - Harris (Dog)
389 - Pip (Dog)
390 - Bella Milne (Dog)
391 - Nala Stuart (Cat)
392 - Toby Milne (Dog)
393 - Bobbi (Dog)
394 - Bella (Cat)
395 - Lola (Dog)
396 - Maisie Lawrie (Dog)
397 - Ginger (Syrian Hamster)
398 - Matilda (Cat)
399 - Smudge (Cat)
400 - Rocco (Dog)

 

 