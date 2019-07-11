Park gets revamp

The playground at a north-east school has undergone a £1,230 revamp so youngsters can use what was previously an overgrown space.

The outdoor area at Dales Park School in Peterhead has been transformed after the Aberdeen Foyer charity contributed the cash for the overhaul.

To spruce it up, a learning area was created for the children, complete with toadstool seats, an arch, picnic benches and a fairy garden.

Development coach for the charity Rob Campbell said: “We are very proud of everything that has been achieved.”