Pair admit dealing cannabis after more than £1,000 worth found in car

By David McPhee
23/10/2021, 6:00 am Updated: 23/10/2021, 8:36 am
The pair were found parked up at the Loch of Skene near Westhill

Two men have admitted dealing cannabis after more than £1,000 worth of the drug was found in the backseat of a car during a police search.

Reece Robertson, 23, and Daniel Lynch, 25, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis at the Loch of Skene, Westhill, on April 6 and June 21, 2019.

The pair pleaded guilty to one charge of selling the class B drug.

Fiscal depute Tom Proctor told the court that the two men came to the attention of police when they saw six cars sitting in a layby and noticed a “strong smell” of cannabis emanating from one of the cars.

Lynch was detained by cops and as they went to search the vehicle he immediately admitted to being in possession of a sealed bag of cannabis, which was ascertained to have a value of £15.

Police found more than 72g of cannabis in backseat

Mr Proctor added: “The vehicle was subsequently searched whereby a number of other containers containing cannabis were found.

“It was ascertained that these belonged to the co-accused, Reece Robertson, and the total weight was 72.7 grams with an estimated obtainable value of £1,090.”

Robertson then returned to the vehicle and admitted that what the police found in the back seat was his.

Police then seized two mobile phones belonging to the pair and they were arrested and taken to Kittybrewster Police Station.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court

‘Exceptionally stupid’

Lynch’s defence agent, Debbie Ginniver, told the court that while her client accepted that he was supplying cannabis it was “not a commercial business but more on a social supply basis to friends or friends of friends”.

She added: “I would highlight that when Mr Lynch committed the offence he was only 22-years of age and he has been on good behaviour for some two and a half years now.”

Iain McGregor, Robertson’s defence solicitor, said his client accepted that his decision to sell cannabis had been “exceptionally stupid”.

He said: “He is someone who around that time was a regular user of cannabis and he accepts that he was involved in the sale of it to a small number of individuals.”

Sheriff Philip Mann told the pair: “I think you both realise that offending of this nature is serious and does not take much to reach the custodial threshold and courts here would commonly send people to jail for dealing drugs.”

He handed Robertson, of Urquhart Road, Oldmeldrum, and Lynch, of Pitcaple, Inverurie, a remitted fine of £1,200 each provided they remain on good behaviour.

