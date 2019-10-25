Only one day left to collect Pounds for Primaries tokens

Schools have only one more day to pick up their Pounds For Primaries tokens – but we’re giving away more tokens than ever before!

Participating schools’ totals are about to soar because tomorrow’s Evening Express will contain FIVE tokens towards a share of the £15,000 cash pot.

Primaries across the north-east have been collecting tokens since September 16 and those with the most after the closing date will share in the cash.

Schools with a roll of more than 351 pupils will get up to £2,500, those between 151-350 will receive up to £1,500 and those with under 150 children will get up to £1,000.

Anyone can collect the tokens too, whether it be parents, teachers or enthusiastic school councils.

Evening Express editor Craig Walker said: “The Pounds For Primaries initiative has really caught on since it launched last month and schools around the region have some great ideas about how they want to spend the money.

“Tomorrow’s paper will have five tokens inside, so it’s a great opportunity to really boost the final totals and increase your school’s chances of getting a share of our £15,000 cash pot.”

Primaries across the region have already made plans about how they might spend the money. Udny Green Primary School is hoping to improve playground surroundings, including renovating and upgrading the school pond as well as purchasing a polytunnel.

Kingswells Primary pupils are keeping their fingers crossed that they’ll collect the most tokens and want to purchase woodwork for more creative learning.

Also taking part is Auchterellon School in Ellon, who will use the money to refurbish the garden area.

Pounds for Primaries has been open to all primary schools in the Evening Express circulation area.

The schools with the most tokens in each category will be awarded the top cash amount, with set totals also for two runners-up in each group. Every other eligible school receives at least £100.

Tokens will have to be handed into the Evening Express by Friday November 8.