North-east road blocked for two hours following crash

A busy north-east road was closed for two hours following a three-car crash.

Police were called to the A90 Peterhead to Aberdeen road near Hatton following reports of a multi-vehicle collision at 3.35pm yesterday.

An ambulance was also called to the scene but the people travelling in the cars only suffered minor injuries.

The road was blocked in both directions to allow emergency crews to respond to the accident and police said it reopened shortly after 5.30pm.

A police spokeswoman confirmed details of the incident and said the people in the vehicles were “safe and well”.