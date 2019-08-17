North-east music festival to celebrate 10th anniversary

The organisers of an annual north-east music festival will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Creelstock has become a fixture in the Catterline calendar, raising thousands of pounds for local charities since it launched in 2009.

The event takes place tomorrow and will feature jazz, soul and pop as well as blues and rock bands.

Money raised will be donated to the Me-Time service, which provides counselling for children experiencing bullying and discrimination.

The service helps tackle discrimination in the Grampian region and manages problems relating to prejudice and diversity.

Entertaining audiences at the Creel Inn this weekend will be the Jazz at the Blue Lamp Community Big Band along with Catterline stalwarts Further On and Richard Hannay and the Thirty Nine Steps.

Organisers say young talent will be heavily featured in this year’s line-up, with locals Georgie and Martha playing alongside young vocalist Rosie Fotheringhame.

Organiser and founder Keith MacRrae said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 10 years of Creelstock at the Creel Inn this Sunday.

“It was meant to be a one-off event but it has become an annual fixture in Catterline.

“It has always been great fun – the sun usually shines on us, with live music, good food and drink and a wonderful setting, all to raise money for good local causes.”

The event has raised cash for various charities over the years including Parkinson’s UK, Mental Health Aberdeen and Leukaemia and Lymphoma Research.

It is held at the restaurant based in the small fishing village which is perched on a cliff edge overlooking Catterline Bay.