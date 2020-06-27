No new Covid-19 related deaths in Scotland for second day but further 15 cases recorded in past 24 hours

Scotland has not recorded any new coronavirus related deaths in the past two days.

New data, released by the Scottish Government, shows there has been no new coronavirus related deaths across the country since Thursday, however 15 new discoveries were confirmed overnight bringing the nation’s total to 18,228.

Only one of these cases were detected in the north-east, bringing the total number of people diagnosed with the virus in Grampian to 1,418.

As of midnight, 46 people from the region remained in hospital.

A total of 251,223 people have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UKG to date with results showing 232,995 tests were negative and 18,228 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 456 have been treated in hospital, with five in intensive care. There are a further 11 people in intensive care with suspected Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,045 inpatients have been discharged from hospital.

As of 2pm today, Scotland’s death toll has remains at 2,482.

Scots encouraged to shop safely

With retail stores ready to reopen on Monday, Nicola Sturgeon has ask the Scottish public to ensure safety of staff and others when hitting the high street.

Addressing her daily briefing in Edinburgh yesterday, the First Minister “strongly advised” that face coverings should be worn to protect others, falling short of making the practice mandatory.

She told shoppers to remain “patient and polite”, adding: “These rules are there for the protection of all of us.

“Abusing retail staff because they’re telling you something that you don’t want to do is not acceptable.

“These people are at work and have to be kept safe too so please treat them with respect and courtesy.”

Guidance from the Scottish Government, which was published on Friday, urged Scots to shop locally – keeping within five miles of their home – shop alone or in as small a group as possible and choose to visit shops outside of peak times.

