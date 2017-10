Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Wood Group has today completed its £2.2 billion takeover of Amec Foster Wheeler.

Chief executive Robin Watson also revealed plans to rename the new company Wood.

The service firm, now worth approximately £5bn, will be headquartered in Aberdeen. T

he deal has also cemented Wood’s place on the FTSE100 as one of the most prosperous firms in the country.

Mr Watson said he was “hugely proud” to be flying the flag for Scotland.