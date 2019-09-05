Peterhead new boy hoping move is win-win

Peterhead’s David Ferguson hopes the club can provide him with a springboard to return to full-time football.

The full-back has joined the Blue Toon until the end of the season from Ayr United.

Ferguson’s career began with Motherwell. After making 16 first-team appearances as well as having loan stints at Alloa, Annan and Airdrieonians, he joined Ayr two years ago.

Now the 23-year-old has left the Championship Honest Men for Balmoor, swapping full-time football for part-time.

He said: “I’m quite naturally fit so the fitness aspect of it shouldn’t be a problem.

“I’m not too fussed by it because if I come to Peterhead and get lots of game time then that’s the main thing for me.

“If I’m doing well and Peterhead as a team are doing well then people will be watching us.

“If we do well then maybe in a couple of years the chance will be there to go back to full-time football at some point, which is something I would be keen to do.”

After signing last Friday, Ferguson made his Peterhead debut as a sub in the following day’s 2-1 win over Stranraer at Stair Park.

He was pleased to feature and hopes he can become a regular in Jim McInally’s team this term.

Ferguson said: “The main thing was getting the win. I came on at 2-0 and played in midfield for the last part of the game.

“It was good to get on the pitch for the first time in a while and help the team win.

“As a club we want to do as well as we can, but we’ll take it one game at a time and try to go on a winning run and get some momentum.

“If we can do that and just keep building on it that will be good.

“Personally, I want to play games and enjoy my football again. I went on loan to Dumbarton last season and after you’ve been playing and go back to not playing it’s not nice.

“So for me this season it’s all about game time. But I’ll face competition to play.”

Ferguson added: “I spoke to the manager on Friday and the back four had kept a clean sheet the week before so he said he would stick with them against Stranraer.

“And I saw for myself how well they defended last week, especially once we were down to 10 men.

“To see out the game was really impressive.”