National Trust gin unveiled

Nature lovers can enjoy a tipple inspired by the Cairngorms and created using local ingredients.

The National Trust for Scotland has launched Pinewood Gin to mark the 25th anniversary of its takeover of the Mar Lodge Estate.

The estate’s ecologist Shaila Rao came up with the botanicals for the gin – including juniper, pine needles, birch leaves, bog myrtle, wood sorrel and blaeberries – and staff foraged for them.

They were then handed to Glenshee Craft Distillers, who make the popular Persie Gin, to distil and they created the final product.

The gin is now available to buy on the trust’s website and properties across the country, with all money raised going towards protecting the Caledonian pinewoods of Mar Lodge.

Ms Rao said: “Creating this gin seemed a fitting way to mark the 25th anniversary of the trust taking on the care and protection of Mar Lodge.”