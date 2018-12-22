See your name in print!

You may have found the Coca-Cola bottle with your name on it, or personalised items from wine bottles to chocolates for your loved ones.

Now, you can turn your favourite newspaper into a festive gift for someone close to you – by finding their name printed on our special Christmas edition.

On Monday, the Evening Express will print every paper with one of nearly 200 different names on them, using our state-of-the-art digital printhead technology.

The hunt will be on to find your name or those of your friends and family.

We’ve given copies to the stars of this year’s panto Snow White – Jordan Young, Alan McHugh and Lee Mead – at His Majesty’s Theatre, as well as Dons midfielder Dom Ball – and tomorrow it’s your chance. Alan, who plays Nurse Nellie Macduff, said: “Hold the front page! What a great Christmas idea – the chance for us all to be headline news… for the right reasons, of course.”

All you have to do is pick up a copy of Monday’s Evening Express. But don’t worry if you’re a home delivery customer, there is a message just for you – as well as a special thank-you gift from us.

Even if your name is something more unusual, or you have missed out, you can still wish your loved ones a Merry Christmas from the EE – because we’ll have a selection of family titles available too. So, whether it’s mum or dad, granny or granda who is an avid reader, or a special loon, quine or No.1 Dons fan, there will be plenty of options for everyone.