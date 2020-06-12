My Lockdown Diary: By Westhill Primary School pupil Michael Simms

Being in lockdown is not easy for a lot of people (including me). Every day is almost exactly the same as the same day one week before. I hate how I can’t play with my dad even though he is right next to me doing his work.

I find it very easy to get into annoying arguments with my brother.

Lockdown is one of the worst things that I have experienced but there are many things that help me keep on going.

Playing or going on online games and apps that I can talk to friends in like Minecraft and Microsoft Teams helps. I also enjoy spending more time with my immediate family. With my wider family, we do cool video quizzes with Paw Patrol questions for my brother and Minecraft ones for me and my cousin.

I also have more time to write my comics. My friend and I have written one together and I’m writing another one on my own (I have already written 13). I enjoy writing my journal (most) nights. It helps me keep positive about the day that has been. I like to observe the birds feeding in the garden.

We have seen goldfinches, siskins, green finches, blue tits, coal tits, robins, sparrows and starlings.

I enjoy water fights with my brother as long as he does not annoy me (sometimes it is the other way round). I guess lockdown is not as dreadful as I thought… but I still dislike it.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day