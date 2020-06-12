My Lockdown Diary: By Walker Road Primary School pupil Lucy Sloan

When lockdown was first announced I felt worried, scared and sad.

I was worried because I did not know what was going to happen and I did not want any of my friends or family to get ill. I was also sad because I could not see my friends and play with them, and my granny and grandad could not come over.

I still have the same feelings now and I miss everyone.

During lockdown I have been watching our old family videos that my mum and dad recorded when we were little, we have also been on long walks and built a tree swing in the woods.

My mum has been teaching me to bake cakes and cook dinner.

Whilst at home we have to do online work for school, I don’t really like doing it, I prefer to be at school with all my friends. I am learning decimals and fractions right now and I did not really understand how to do it, but my mum explains it all to me and sits with me if I am stuck and helps me.

Since phase 1 things have changed slightly, more shops have started opening up. You can also meet up with another person but you still have to stay 2 metres away from them. I still feel sad about this because it means I cannot hug anyone.

Hopefully lockdown will end soon so everything can be normal again.

