My Lockdown Diary: By Strathburn School pupil Amy Spars

When I found out we would need to go into lockdown it was very strange. I am used to seeing my friends and family everyday and suddenly we had to just stay home.

My mum and dad explained that it wasn’t anything to be frightened of and that it was a good thing as it kept us safe. On our first day of home schooling my mum surprised me and my brother Ben by saying we could have a PJ day. It was actually quite fun doing our schoolwork in PJs. We have kept to a new routine each day and do all our schoolwork online. My teacher then does a weekly class chat which is really nice. I’m actually loving being home with my mum, dad and brother but really miss hugging my nana and pop and playing out with my friends. I’m also missing ballet, musical theatre and guides and cannot wait until the day we can go back to normal.

Me and my friends have kept in touch using our phones and have quizzes, group chats and book club meetings to keep ourselves busy. I also play with my brother on our trampoline and build dens inside when the weather is bad. The first thing I want to do when lockdown is over is have a family bbq and hug my Nana and pop, then go for ice cream and have all my friends over for a sleepover.

