My Lockdown Diary: By Kittybrewster Primary pupil Rebecca Knox

My name is Rebecca Knox, I am nine years old and I go to Kittybrewster Primary School.

The first day in isolation was hard because it is my first time going through something like this. I think homeschooling is one of the hardest things to do because I’m being taught using Google classroom, so my iPad is right in front of me tempting me to play games. I enjoying seeing my class during Google Meets.

I like playing outside because we have a trampoline and scooters. I love making scooter shows with my brother David which sometimes even includes some highland dancing! I have been practising for my dancing show that was going to be in June but not anymore as it has been postponed until next year. I love making dens with my brother then after we make them, we play in them! I like when it’s a hot day and we can go outside in the paddling pool and in the evening when it cools down a bit we have a lovely time in the hot tub.

I have been keeping in contact with my friends and cousin on chats while playing Roblox and Fortnite and also on video chats and WhatsApp.

I’m excited to see all my family when we are allowed, and my friends, once we go back to school.

I also want to celebrate my family’s birthdays properly once we come out of isolation.

