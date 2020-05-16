My Lockdown Diary: By Broomhill School pupil Edan Rinchey

It has been seven weeks since I have been at school. Luckily, we got our leavers hoodies in case we are not back before summer.

Our last day was a little sad. We have not been able to do the normal exercise that we do and instead of doing our work at school we have to do it at home. This can sometimes be hard when everyone is using electronics.

Because we have not been doing the normal activities, we have been doing some Joe Wicks workouts and long walks down to the beach, along the riverside and sometimes to Asda.

If we are not doing any of these things, we might play a board game, watch a movie, go in the garden, do some baking, or play video games with friends. We have not seen our friends in a long time, but it is not so bad because we can communicate on apps like Houseparty.

Every Wednesday and Sunday we do an online quiz with friends and family. Also my Scouts and football team have been sending out tasks that we can do. We have been clapping for the NHS every Thursday at 8pm to show support for their hard work.

The best part about lockdown is spending time with family. I cannot wait to return to normal, but lockdown is something I will remember for a very long time.

