Musical pupils hit high spots

FIVE young aspiring musicians have been selected to join national orchestras.

The pupils all attend lessons at the Music Centre in Northfield Academy. They are saxophonist Emily Manson, 16, trumpeter Julia Marshal, 15, flautist Scott Manson, 14, and oboist Ailsa Smith, 16, who all attend Bucksburn Academy, plus Dyce Academy pupil Bradley Thompson, 15, who also plays the trumpet.

Emily has earned a place in the National Youth Jazz Orchestra of Scotland.

Scott will be attending a residential course in the summer with the National Youth Orchestra of Scotland’s Junior Orchestra and playing concert performances, while Ailsa will be joining the Grampian Youth Orchestra this year. Ailsa has also been invited to join the orchestra’s tour of Germany in 2020.

Julia and Bradley have been selected for the Royal Scottish National Orchestra Takeover scheme.